Rahul Dravid open to coaching roles despite franchise ownership
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid has expressed his willingness to take coaching roles even after becoming a franchise owner. Dravid is the co-owner of the Dublin Guardians in the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL), which will be held later this summer. The 53-year-old played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India before serving as their national team coach from 2021 to 2024.
Dual roles
'Good opportunities' may lure Dravid back into coaching
Speaking to BBC Sport, Dravid said he would be interested in continuing his coaching career if "good opportunities come up."
He explained that the league only takes up a month of the year, which gives him enough time to commit to both ETPL and other potential coaching roles.
"Of course there's going to be time before and after that where I'm going to have to give a little bit of my time and energy to ETPL," he added.
Future prospects
Potential conflict with ETPL schedule
The first edition of the ETPL will be played from August 26 to September 20, with matches taking place in The Hague and Dublin.
This schedule could pose a dilemma for Dravid if he is considered as a potential replacement for England's Test coach Brendon McCullum, who was recently sacked.
Despite the possible conflict, Dravid remains open to exploring exciting coaching opportunities or other roles as they come up.
Coaching history
Dravid's coaching record with Team India and IPL's RR
During Dravid's tenure as Test coach, India won 14 of their 24 matches, losing seven (Draws: 3). He also led the team to the final of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship.
With him at the helm, India also won the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.
His most recent coaching stint was with Rajasthan Royals for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Information
Illustrious international career
Known as 'The Wall,' Dravid retired with 13,288 runs in 164 Tests at 52.31 (100s: 36, 50s: 63). He is still the fifth-highest run-getter in the format. He has hammered over 10,000 runs in the 50-over format (10,889 at 39.16).