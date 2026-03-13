The Hundred: BCCI vice-president responds to criticism over Abrar's signing 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has responded to the controversy surrounding Sunrisers Leeds's signing of Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed for the upcoming edition of The Hundred. The franchise, which was acquired by Indian media giant Sun TV last year, has faced severe criticism on social media for acquiring Abrar in the players' auction. However, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla clarified that they cannot interfere with decisions made by franchises outside India.

Jurisdiction clarification Here's what Shukla said Shukla emphasized that the BCCI's jurisdiction is limited to IPL and they have no authority over decisions made by franchises in other leagues. "Our domain is limited to the IPL. We have nothing to do with what they do in a league outside that. How can we interfere with them signing a player in a foreign league? That's up to them," Shukla told ANI on Friday.

Auction details Abrar acquired for PS190,000 Abrar, currently the No. 3 T20I bowler in the world, was acquired by Sunrisers Leeds for £190,000 (roughly $255,000). This made him the first Pakistan player to be signed by an Indian-owned team in the tournament. Head coach Daniel Vettori and owner Kavya Maran were present at the auction and placed a successful bid after a challenge from Trent Rockets

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