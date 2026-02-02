Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Here are the eight quarter-finalists

The league stage of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy came to an end on Sunday, with eight teams securing their places in the quarter-finals. All four quarter-final matches will be played from February 6-10. The knockout stage promises to be an exciting conclusion to this year's tournament, with several top teams vying for the prestigious title. On this note, we dissect the key details of the quarter-final stage.

Group leaders These teams go through the quarters Madhya Pradesh (28 points) topped Group B after a win over Maharashtra, while Karnataka (27 points) made a last-minute entry with a stunning victory over Punjab. In Group C, Bengal topped the table with an impressive 36 points, followed by Uttarakhand, which also secured qualification with 29 points. From Group D, record Ranji winners Mumbai (33 points) and J&K (24 points) qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Information What happened in Group A? As far as Group A is concerned, a total of three teams finished with 31 points - Vidarbha, Andhra, and Jharkhand. However, Vidarbha were the team to get knocked out as the other two sides finished with better net run rates.

Fixtures Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals fixtures Quarter-final 1: Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand (Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur). Quarter-final 2: Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir (Holkar Stadium, Indore). Quarter-final 3: Bengal vs Andhra (Bengal Academy, Kalyani). Quarter-final 4: Mumbai vs Karnataka (BKC, Mumbai). All the matches will get underway on February 6 at 9:30am IST. The semi-finals are scheduled for February 15-19, while the final will take place from February 24-28.

Batters Here are in-form batters Mumbai's Siddhesh has scored five centuries from nine innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Kunal Chandela of Uttarakhand was also excellent with the bat in the league stage, hammering 641 runs at 64.10. Karnataka's Karun Nair averaged a brilliant 87.71 in the league stage, scoring 614 runs. Shikhar Mohan powered the Jharkhand team by scoring 607 runs in the season so far at 67.44.