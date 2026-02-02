Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals: Players to watch out for

The league stage of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy came to an end on Sunday, with eight teams securing their places in the quarter-finals. All four quarter-final matches will be played from February 6-10. The knockout stage promises to be an exciting conclusion to this season's tournament, with several top teams vying for the prestigious title. Here are the players to watch out for.

#1 Siddesh Lad - Mumbai Mumbai are set to face Karnataka in the last eight. Mumbai's Siddesh Lad has been in top form this season. The classy batsman owns 737 runs from 7 matches (9 innings) at an average of 92.12, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has hit five centuries and a fifty with a best score of 170. Overall in First-Class cricket, the 33-year-old owns 5,586 runs at 44.68.

#2 Shahbaz Ahmed - Bengal Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed will be a key asset in their quarter-final clash against Andhra. Shahbaz took 11 scalps in Bengal's last group fixture. In the ongoing season, he owns 35 scalps from six matches at 13.97. He owns four five-wicket hauls and a four-fer with the best of 7/56. With the bat, he has 363 runs from 9 innings at 45.37.

#3 Shreyas Gopal - Karnatata Karnataka will count upon veteran all-rounder Shreyas Gopal in their crunch clash against Mumbai. The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign has witnessed Gopal scoring 441 runs from 7 matches (11 innings) at 49 (50s:5). With the ball, the spinner has bagged 37 wickets from 7 matches (13 innings) at 18.32. He owns one four-fer and two five-wicket hauls.

