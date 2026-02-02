Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals: Players to watch out for
The league stage of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy came to an end on Sunday, with eight teams securing their places in the quarter-finals. All four quarter-final matches will be played from February 6-10. The knockout stage promises to be an exciting conclusion to this season's tournament, with several top teams vying for the prestigious title. Here are the players to watch out for.
#1
Siddesh Lad - Mumbai
Mumbai are set to face Karnataka in the last eight. Mumbai's Siddesh Lad has been in top form this season. The classy batsman owns 737 runs from 7 matches (9 innings) at an average of 92.12, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has hit five centuries and a fifty with a best score of 170. Overall in First-Class cricket, the 33-year-old owns 5,586 runs at 44.68.
#2
Shahbaz Ahmed - Bengal
Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed will be a key asset in their quarter-final clash against Andhra. Shahbaz took 11 scalps in Bengal's last group fixture. In the ongoing season, he owns 35 scalps from six matches at 13.97. He owns four five-wicket hauls and a four-fer with the best of 7/56. With the bat, he has 363 runs from 9 innings at 45.37.
#3
Shreyas Gopal - Karnatata
Karnataka will count upon veteran all-rounder Shreyas Gopal in their crunch clash against Mumbai. The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign has witnessed Gopal scoring 441 runs from 7 matches (11 innings) at 49 (50s:5). With the ball, the spinner has bagged 37 wickets from 7 matches (13 innings) at 18.32. He owns one four-fer and two five-wicket hauls.
#4
Auqib Nabi - J&K
Jammu and Kashmir's rise in domestic cricket has been a facinating one. Leading from the front is pace bowler Auqib Nabi. He was the joint-2nd highest wicket taker in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season with 44 scalps. This season, Nabi has backed it up with 34 scalps from 7 matches (12 innings) at 13.73. He owns one four-fer and three fifers.