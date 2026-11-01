Raphinha and Lamine Yamal help Barcelona overcome Deportivo: Key stats
What's the story
FC Barcelona star Raphinha scored a stunning hat-trick in Matchweek 14 of the La Liga season against Deportivo. The Brazilian's stellar performance helped his team secure a comfortable 5-1 victory and extend their lead at the top of the table. The win puts them five points ahead of Atletico Madrid, who they will face next on Wednesday. Here are further details and stats.
Match highlights
Barca take a 2-1 lead into half-time
The match at Estadio ABANCA-Riazor saw Lamine Yamal score within two minutes, with Pedri assisting him.
However, Deportivo's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized just seven minutes later.
Barcelona regained their lead in the 20th minute when Dani Olmo headed home Anthony Gordon's cross.
Raphinha then scored his first of the match five minutes into the second half, heading in a cross from Yamal to make it 3-1.
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Raphinha extends his goal-scoring streak
Raphinha scored his second goal in the 83rd minute with a right-footed shot from the center of the box. He completed his hat-trick in injury time with a close-range left-footed finish, again assisted by Yamal.
Goals
Raphinha races to 18 La Liga goals this season
Playing his 13th league match of the season, Raphinha has raced to 18 goals. He also owns three assists.
Raphinha is now four goals ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (14).
Across all competitions this season, Raphinha has scored 22 goals from 17 matches.
He is closing in on 100 goals for Barcelona, having taken his tally to 97 from 194 matches.
62 of his goals have come in La Liga from 135 matches.
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Yamal shines with a goal and two assists
Yamal had another bright performance for Barca. From 14 league matches, he has amassed 11 assists and 11 goals this season. Overall, the Spaniard has raced to 41 La Liga goals from 115 matches. Across competitions, he has scored 63 goals for Barca from 169 matches.
Do you know?
Yamal is now involved in 29 goals this season
Yamal is now involved in 29 goals this season across all competitions. He has managed 14 goals and 15 assists from 18 appearances which is the higher tally among players in Europe's five major leagues.
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Raphinha bags his 5th La Liga hat-trick
Raphinha scored his 5th La Liga hat-trick. He bagged his maiden hat-trick in La Liga back in August 2024 against Valladolid. His next came against Sevilla in March 2026. In the ongoing season, he owns three hat-tricks already (versus Racing Santander, Sevilla and Deportivo).