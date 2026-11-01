The match at Estadio ABANCA-Riazor saw Lamine Yamal score within two minutes, with Pedri assisting him.

However, Deportivo's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized just seven minutes later.

Barcelona regained their lead in the 20th minute when Dani Olmo headed home Anthony Gordon's cross.

Raphinha then scored his first of the match five minutes into the second half, heading in a cross from Yamal to make it 3-1.