Raphinha nets his third hat-trick for Barcelona: Decoding stats

Barcelona thrashed Sevilla 5-2 at the Camp Nou, with Brazilian winger Raphinha scoring a stunning hat-trick. Matchweek 28 of La Liga 2025-26 season saw leaders Barca claim a massive win. The win helped Hansi Flick's side reclaim their four-point lead at the top of the table. The match started with two early penalties for Barcelona after Joao Cancelo was fouled by Djibril Sow in the ninth minute and Jose Angel Carmona handled the ball while grounded in an attempt to stop Cancelo.

Match highlights Raphinha opens scoring for Barcelona Raphinha scored both penalties, the first being a cheeky Panenka-style spot-kick in the ninth minute. He then converted the second penalty low to his left, despite Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos diving the right way. The Brazilian's two goals within 21 minutes set Barcelona on their way to a comfortable lead over Sevilla. Dani Olmo extended Barcelona's lead in the 38th minute with a deflected cross from Marc Bernal that fell perfectly for him to finish.

Game dynamics Raphinha, Cancelo extend Barcelona's lead Sevilla managed to pull one back just before halftime when Juanlu Sanchez outran Cancelo and crossed for Oso to head home unmarked at the back post. However, Raphinha completed his hat-trick early in the second half with a heavily deflected shot that found the net. Cancelo then scored Barcelona's fifth goal with a powerful drive into the box, finishing through Vlachodimos's legs.

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Final minutes Late consolation goal for Sevilla Sevilla scored a late consolation through Sow, who nodded in Oso's cross. But it was too late to change the outcome of the match. Barcelona coach Flick introduced 21-year-old Gavi for the last 10 minutes, marking his first appearance since August after a serious knee injury. The Camp Nou crowd also witnessed the partial reopening of the north stand and participated in club presidential elections with results expected later that night.

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Raphinha Raphinha attains these feats As per Opta, Raphinha scored his third hat-trick for Barcelona across all competitions (173 matches). He is now the first Barça player to achieve this in a match against Sevilla since Lionel Messi in February 2019. Raphinha also became the first player to score two penalties in the first 21 minutes of a La Liga game in the 21st century.