Champions RCB ended these win droughts in IPL 2025: Stats

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Last year, RCB finally ended their title drought by beating Punjab Kings in a high-octane final in Ahmedabad. Their titular run included several record-breaking victories over different oppositions. Here are the win droughts ended by RCB in 2025.

#1 RCB win at Chepauk after 17 years Nearly a year ago, RCB finally snapped their losing streak against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium. RCB's only IPL win in the previous attempts at Chepauk came in the inaugural edition (2008). The Royal Challengers posted 196/7 in 20 overs before restricting the Yellow Army to 146/8. As per Cricbuzz, this was RCB's first win against CSK at Chepauk after 6,155 days.

#2 Capturing Wankhede fortress RCB's next challenge was beating Mumbai Indians in their own backyard. They unlocked the achievement by smashing 221/5 in 20 overs. Though MI put up a valiant fight and took the game to the end, they fell short (209/9). This was RCB's first IPL win at Wankhede Stadium after a decade. During the match, Virat Kohli became the first Indian with 13,000 T20 runs.

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