India's hockey star invites Virat Kohli, RCB for fitness contest

Manpreet Singh, a prominent member of the Indian hockey team , has challenged Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad to a fitness contest. He proposed a joint-training session with the hockey team to determine the fitness levels. The challenge comes after Kohli admitted that hockey players are generally fitter than cricketers due to the physical demands of their sport.

Challenge details Manpreet invites Kohli, RCB for training session Speaking to RevSportz, Manpreet invited Kohli and the entire RCB squad for a training session. "Obviously. We want to invite Virat and the entire RCB team to come and do a training session with us. We will compete against each other," he said. Notably, Kohli has been among the top performers in the BCCI's Yo-Yo Test. As per reports, the Indian batter has scored 21.6, one of the best among Indian cricketers.

Fitness comparison Kohli's initial comments on hockey players' fitness In an earlier interview, Kohli said, "Cricket is in such prime focus in our country that we often overlook other sports. "If I am being honest, we aren't even 15% of the fitness of an Indian hockey player. If the hockey players watch our training sessions, they would laugh because their sport demands far more," added the veteran Indian batter.

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