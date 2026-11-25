The match started on a high note for PSV Eindhoven as Ivan Perisic converted a penalty to give his side an early lead.

However, Real Madrid equalized through Federico Valverde, who finished off a lovely move assisted by Arda Guler's backheel.

Bellingham then put the hosts ahead with a stunning goal from 25 yards out, chipping the ball up for himself before sending it arcing in off the post with his boot's outside.