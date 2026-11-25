Champions League, Real Madrid thrash PSV Eindhoven 5-1: Key stats
What's the story
Real Madrid maintained their perfect record in the UEFA Champions League with a resounding 5-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven. The match, played at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, saw England international Jude Bellingham come off the bench to score a stunning goal. The win takes Los Blancos to the top of the standings with 15 points from five matches. Here's more.
Match dynamics
Bellingham's brilliance hands hosts the lead
The match started on a high note for PSV Eindhoven as Ivan Perisic converted a penalty to give his side an early lead.
However, Real Madrid equalized through Federico Valverde, who finished off a lovely move assisted by Arda Guler's backheel.
Bellingham then put the hosts ahead with a stunning goal from 25 yards out, chipping the ball up for himself before sending it arcing in off the post with his boot's outside.
Goal spree
Mbappe's brace extends Real Madrid's lead
Real Madrid continued their onslaught with Kylian Mbappe scoring two goals.
The first was set up by Guler, who found Mbappe to rifle in a third goal within 14 minutes of Bellingham's strike.
Mbappe then capitalized in the 84th minute from Brahim Diaz's assist to round the goalkeeper and slot home his 19th goal in 18 games this season.
Assist
Vinicius Jr. rounds off the scoring for Real Madrid
Bellingham's impact wasn't just limited to scoring as he also assisted Vinicius Jr. for Real Madrid's fifth goal of the night.
Vinicius Jr. raced clear after being played in by Bellingham and slotted home to cap off a dominant display from the Spanish giants.
Despite their early lead, PSV Eindhoven struggled to keep up with Madrid's quality after half-time, resulting in a comprehensive defeat at the Bernabeu.
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Real win 10th successive match across competitions
Jose Mourinho's Real have now won 10 successive games across all competitions. Since a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in La Liga, the Spanish giants have maintained a sound run of form. Real have scored 31 goals in these 10 matches.
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A look at the points table
After 5 Champions League games this season, Los Blancos are placed atop with 15 points. On the other hand, PSV are 28th. It was their 3rd defeat of the season (W1 D1).
Mbappe
Mbappe races to 76 Champions League goals
Mbappe's brace means he now owns 76 Champions League goals.
He is the 5th player in the competition's history to net 75-plus goals.
28 of his Champions League goals have come for Real Madrid from 30 matches.
In the ongoing UCL season, he owns six goals from 5 appearances.
Overall, Mbappe owns 105 goals for Los Blancos 121 matches, including 19 this season across all competitions.
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Key numbers for Bellingham and Guler
Bellingham is now involved in 12 goals for Real this season from 18 appearances in all competitions (G7 A5). Overall, he owns 53 goals for the club in 158 appearances. Guler made 2 assists and has raced to a tally of 4 from three UCL appearances this season (G1).
Do you know?
Vinicius races to 35 Champions League goals
Vinicius now owns 35 Champions League goals and went past Gerd Muller (34). Real Madrid ace Vinicius has amassed 130 goals for the club across 390 appearances in all competitions.
Records
Records set by Courtois and Perisic
Thiabut Courtois made his 350th appearance for Real in all competitions. He became the 3rd player to do so after Iker Casillas (725) and Francisco Buyo (456), as per Opta.
At 37 years and 295 days old, Perisic became the oldest goalscorer against Real in the Champions League. Meanwhile, he is also the oldest player to score a penalty in the competition.
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Real's UCL run at Bernabeu under Mourinho
Under Mourinho, Real have won 18 of their 21 Champions League matches at the Bernabeu Stadium (2 draws, 1 loss), with their only defeat coming against Barcelona in the first leg of the 2010-11 semi-finals.