3 records that make Rishabh Pant a class apart
What's the story
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made waves with his counter-attacking ton against New Zealand in the 1st Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve. He hammered 128 (153), powering the visitors to a record 720/9d in the first innings. Pant, who became the first Indian with tons across all four SENA nations, reached landmarks along the way. Here are the records that make Pant a class apart.
#1
Pant creates his own league
As mentioned, Pant is now the first Asian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).
According to Cricbuzz, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul are the only other Asian players with a ton in each of the four countries.
#2
Completing century with a six
During his stay, Pant became the player with the second-most sixes in Tests, surpassing Brendon McCullum's 107. He is only behind Ben Stokes (138).
According to Cricinfo, Pant has reached a century with a six four times, with three of those instances coming overseas.
He is only behind Master Blaster Tendulkar (6) in this regard.
Information
Most Test tons among designated Indian wicket-keepers
This was Pant's ninth Test century, the third-most as a designated wicketkeeper. Notably, MS Dhoni is the only other Indian wicketkeeper-batter to have slammed more than three Test tons (6). Only four other Indians have multiple tons in this regard.