As mentioned, Pant is now the first Asian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

According to Cricbuzz, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul are the only other Asian players with a ton in each of the four countries.