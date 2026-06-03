Looking back at Afghanistan's historic Test debut: Key numbers

On June 14, 2018, Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match. The Afghans made their Test debut against India at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The contest turned out to be a completely one-sided affair as a dominant Indian side wrapped up the match within two days. Despite the defeat, the match marked a milestone in Afghanistan's cricketing history, as the nation had been granted full Test status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) only a year earlier.

Context Why does this story matter? Afghanistan's 2018 Bengaluru Test followed an illustrious rise from refugee camps. The Afghans proved they belonged among cricket's elite after reaching the white-ball World Cups (ODIs and T20Is). And gaining full Test status was another glorious chapter in their history books. Eight years after their historic Test debut, Afghanistan have returned to India for another highly anticipated one-off Test, this time in New Chandigarh.

Batting brilliance India's 1st innings Batting first in the 2018 Test, the Ajinkya Rahane-led India rode on tons from Murali Vijay (105) and Shikhar Dhawan (107). While KL Rahul also scored a half-century, Hardik Pandya contributed with a solid knock of 71 runs off 94 balls. Rashid Khan bowled the most overs for Afghanistan (34.5). Yamin Ahmadzai took three wickets.

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Bowling domination Afghanistan collapse under pressure In response to India's significant total, Afghanistan crumbled under the pressure of a relentless Indian bowling attack. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star performer with the ball, picking up four wickets. Afghanistan for just 109 runs in their first innings. Following on, the visitors played 38.4 more overs and were skittled for 103 runs. Ravindra Jadeja scalped four wickets this time.

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