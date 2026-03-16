Premier League: Richarlison's late equalizer helps Tottenham hold Liverpool 1-1

Tottenham Hotspur 's forward Richarlison scored a stunning equalizer in the dying moments of their match against Liverpool. The game, played at Anfield, ended in a 1-1 draw. The result was a much-needed point for Spurs under the management of Igor Tudor, who has been struggling to turn things around since taking over as a caretaker boss.

Match highlights Liverpool take the lead in the 1st half Liverpool took the lead in the first half when Dominik Szoboszlai's free-kick was let in by Guglielmo Vicario, Tottenham's goalkeeper. The goal looked like it would give Liverpool an easy win as they failed to capitalize on their advantage in the second half. Richarlison had four chances before finally scoring an equalizer in the last minute of regular time.

Tactical changes Tottenham show some fight in the 1st half Despite a string of injuries leaving Tudor with only seven substitutes, including two goalkeepers, Tottenham showed some fight. Dominic Solanke's runs troubled Joe Gomez while Souza forced Alisson into a diving save in the opening quarter-hour. However, a foul on Alexis Mac Allister by Tottenham led to Liverpool's opener after Vicario failed to keep out Szoboszlai's shot from distance.

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Game dynamics Spurs remain resolute at the back Tottenham maintained their defensive discipline, frustrating Liverpool's attempts to score. Richarlison came close to equalizing with a header that went wide and another one saved by Alisson. Despite their early promise, Tottenham looked short of ideas going forward but remained resolute at the back. Tudor was animated on the touchline and even got booked for questioning a decision not to book Ngumoha for diving after contact in the box.

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Match conclusion Richarlison rescues a point for Tottenham The match was competitive, with both teams showing commitment. Tottenham played on the break and Richarlison got the better of Virgil van Dijk but not Alisson after latching on to a pass over the top. The game ended in a draw as Richarlison scored an equalizer in the 90th minute, giving Spurs their first point under Tudor's management.

Run Spurs are winless in 12 Premier League games Tottenham are winless in their last 8 matches across all competitions. Before this 1-1 affair, they lost six successive matches. Their last win came against Eintracht Frankfurt back on January 29, 2026, in the Champions League. The London outfit are also winless in 12 Premier League games. In this phase, they have clocked 5 draws and 7 defeats. Their last win in the competition came against Crystal Palace back on December 28, 2025.

Information Liverpool pip Chelsea to go 5th Liverpool went past Chelsea to go 5th in the standings. After 30 matches, Arne Slot's men own 49 points. Meanwhile, Chelsea have 48 points under their belt. On the other hand, Spurs remain 16th with 30 points from 30 matches.

Do you know? 3rd Brazilian with this record Former Everton forward Richarlison is now involved in 100 Premier League goals. He owns 73 goals and 27 assists. He has become the 3rd Brazilian to record 100-plus goal involvements after Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus.