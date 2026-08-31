Marnus Labuschagne's place in Australian Test team 'untenable': Ricky Ponting
What's the story
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has once again put Marnus Labuschagne's Test spot in the spotlight. The criticism comes after Labuschagne's poor performance during the recent home series against Bangladesh, where he scored just 1, 31, and 4. The 32-year-old hasn't scored a Test century in his last 43 innings. Even his last 50-plus score came in December 2025.
Team strategy
Changes expected for Australia's SA tour
Speaking to Sky Sports News, Ponting said he thinks Australia will make some changes for their upcoming tour of South Africa.
He said Labuschagne's place in the side is "almost untenable," and hinted at the possibility of a young player being given an opportunity to open batting.
This comes as Travis Head may return to his No. 5 position instead of opening.
Need for change
'I think it is inevitable that change is made'
Ponting stressed that Australia has been a dominant side for years, but some players have been carried through the last couple of years.
He said, "I think it is inevitable that change is made going to South Africa."
Ponting also said he doesn't think these changes would make things worse or lose anything from the team, but could even discover a really good talent.
Information
Last Test ton in 2023
Labuschagne last reached three figures in the 2023 Manchester Test against England (111 off 173 balls). He has only 963 runs in his last 43 Test innings at an average of 24.69. This includes 9 half-centuries, including a best score of 90.
England's transformation
England's Test team could challenge Australia
Ponting also commented on the changes in England's Test team this summer.
He wasn't surprised to see changes after The Ashes series, but thought the timing was different from what he expected.
With Joe Root as captain and Stephen Fleming as head coach, Ponting believes England has the talent to challenge Australia in future Ashes series.
Coaching prospects
Will Mike Hussey take England batting coach role?
Ponting also spoke about his former teammate Mike Hussey, who has been linked with the England batting coach role.
While he joked about never speaking to him again if he took that job, Ponting isn't sure what Hussey will do next.
He hinted there could be a job opportunity for him with the Australian team and also mentioned reports of him possibly becoming head coach of Chennai Super Kings.