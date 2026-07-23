Rinku Singh features in his 200th T20: Key stats
What's the story
Rinku Singh finally returned to India's T20I XI after missing the Ireland and England series. He is part of the Shreyas Iyer-led side that elected to field against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club. Rinku, who played his last T20I before the 2026 Indian Premier League, is featuring in his 200th T20 encounter.
Playing XI
A look at India's Playing XI
As mentioned, Rinku is part of India's star-studded middle order taking on Zimbabwe in Harare.
Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is yet to win a T20I in charge, won the toss and elected to field.
Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, and Mayank Yadav.
Appearance
Rinku's last appearance
Rinku had to leave the Indian squad during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup to be with his family as his father's health deteriorated.
This was after India's first Super 8 game against South Africa. He later rejoined the group in Chennai before facing Zimbabwe.
India won that match, and the news of his father's death came out after it.
Career
A look at his journey
Rinku's career took off after he hit Yash Dayal for five successive sixes in an over in IPL 2023.
After making his T20I debut that year, Rinku has become India's acclaimed finisher in the format.
Despite missing a few games, he has scored 665 runs from 45 T20Is at an average of 39.11. His tally includes 3 half-centuries and a strike rate of 155.73.
Numbers
Rinku in IPL
Rinku made his T20 debut in the 2014 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for UP. Thereafter, he was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2018.
After a stop-start IPL career, Rinku finally became KKR's mainstay finisher in 2023. From 73 IPL games, the left-handed batter has scored 1,394 runs at an average of 34.00.
His strike rate in the league is 145.96.
Information
Overall T20 numbers
Rinku entered his 200th T20 with 3,807 runs under his belt. From 169 innings, he has an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 147.21. Rinku, who is also an acrobatic fielder, has 20 half-centuries.