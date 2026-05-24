We promise to come back stronger next year: Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ended their IPL 2026 campaign with a disappointing 10th defeat, losing to Punjab Kings by seven wickets. The loss marked a bitter end to what has been a tough season for the team. Reflecting on the disappointing year, LSG captain Rishabh Pant said they would take "learnings" from it and focus on positives amid their struggles.

Season reflection Tough season for LSG, says Pant In a post-match interview, Pant admitted that it was a tough season for LSG. "You have to bite the bullet regardless of anything, so we are going to keep our head high," he said. The captain emphasized that despite the challenges, there were plenty of learning opportunities throughout the season. He also highlighted some positives amid their struggles.

Player highlights Individual success stories amid team struggles Despite the team's overall performance, Pant highlighted some individual successes during the season. He praised Josh Inglis for his impressive knock and Mitchell Marsh for his contributions to the team. The captain also commended Prince Yadav's stellar season with an Indian call-up, and Mohsin Khan's return from injury as well as Mohammed Shami's performance in the fast bowling unit.

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Personal goals Pant addresses Pooran, his own form Pant also addressed his own lackluster form and Nicholas Pooran's disappointing year, which contributed to the team's batting struggles. However, he remained optimistic about the future. "Definitely, it's been a long season, but keeping our head high, and we promise to come back stronger next year regardless of it," Pant said while responding to Graeme Swann's well-wishes on air.

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