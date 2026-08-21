Is Rishabh Pant the best six-hitter in Test history?

Pant's journey to 100 sixes has been nothing short of phenomenal.

The dasher is the fastest to the milestone in terms of number of matches (51), innings taken (89), and balls faced (2,919), as per Cricinfo.

He took 31 Tests fewer than England's Ben Stokes, and 41 innings and 1,660 balls fewer than Australia's Adam Gilchrist.

Stokes (98) is the only other batter to hit more than 60 Test sixes since Pant's Test debut in August 2018.