Who is India's highest run-getter in WTC history? 

With his second-innings score, Pant has taken his WTC tally to 2,885 runs at a fine average of 41.81, as per Cricinfo.

This includes 23 50-plus scores, including six tons.

This puts him 18 runs ahead of Gill, who has a total of 2,867 runs.

Both players have played 41 WTC matches each, but Pant has scored his runs in 73 innings as compared to Gill's 75.

The latter faltered in Galle, recording scores worth 16 and 8.