Is Rishabh Pant most destructive number five in Test history?
What's the story
Rishabh Pant, the dashing Indian wicketkeeper-batter, has been on song in the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka. During the series opener in Galle, he became the fastest batter to complete 100 Test sixes. He recorded 66 off 69 balls in that match before further scoring 63 off 89 balls in the second Test in Colombo. Despite the achievement, Pant's unique style of play continues to baffle fans and experts alike. On this note, we analyze his brilliance at the number-five position.
philosophy
Pant's unique batting philosophy
Pant's approach to batting is unlike any other.
He often goes for big hits, even in the face of a strong bowling attack.
This was evident when he hit English spinner Adil Rashid for a maximum straight down the ground off the second ball he faced during the 2018 Trent Bridge Test.
Pant remains the only Indian batsman to open his Test match career account with a six.
Statistical analysis
Best average for an Indian number five
Across 39 innings of 27 Tests at number five, Pant has scored 2,056 runs at a handsome average of 55.56.
This is the eighth-highest average for a batter with at least 2,000 runs at five.
No other Indian even averages 49 in this regard.
Among Pant's compatriots, Mohammad Azharuddin (48.83) and VVS Laxman (47.16) are the only ones to average 40-plus at number five.
Strike rate
Pant only behind Brook
Pant's strike rate of 79.96 is the second-best among number-five batters with 2,000-plus Test runs.
He is only behind England dasher Harry Brook, who strikes at 86.49.
Australia's Travis Head (70.9) is the only other batter with a 70-plus strike rate in these positions.
No other Indian even strikes at 57 at five.
Meanwhile, four of Pant's eight Test tons have come at five (50s: 15).
Overseas
Has Pant conquered the away battle?
In away (home of opposition) Tests, Pant has scored 1,393 runs at an average of 63.31 at number five.
The southpaw boasts the second-best average among batters with at least 1,000 runs in this regard.
Brook, once again, tops this list with an average of 69.46.
Australia's Allan Border (63.18) is the only other batter with a 58-plus average on this list.
Polly Umrigar (42.08) trails Pant among Indian batters.
Information
Brook and Pant in the same league
Pant strikes at 76.45 in away games. Brook (92.14) is again the only batter ahead of Pant (minimum: 1,000 runs). West Indies legend Vivian Richards (51.57 & 72.4) is the only other number-five batter to average 41-plus and strike at 62-plus in away games.
Sixes
Pant conquers the sixes battle
Pant's tally of 43 sixes while batting five in away Tests is comfortably the most for any batter.
With 34 maximums, Brook takes the second spot.
Overall, Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq (74) and Pant (65) happen to be the only batters to hit 55-plus sixes while batting at five in the longest format.
The latter is soon expected to surpass Misbah on this list.
Wicket-keeping
Is Pant the best keeper at five?
Owing to the workload, keepers usually bat at six or lower in the longest format.
However, Pant has not played a single Test so far as a non-keeper.
The southpaw is only behind Zimbabwe's Andy Flower (3,501) in terms of most runs by a keeper while batting at five in Tests.
No other gloveman even has 1,500 runs in this regard.