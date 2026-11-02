Pant gets another chance to prove fitness for NZ Tests
What's the story
Rishabh Pant, the Indian cricketer who recently failed a fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, will get another chance to prove his fitness. If he clears this second test, he will be eligible to travel with the team for their upcoming tour of New Zealand. The first Test match is scheduled to begin on November 19 in Wellington.
Recovery journey
Pant's recovery and potential India A involvement
Pant had suffered a side strain while playing the Irani Cup in early October. He has been at the CoE since October 23, where he has started batting and keeping.
The BCCI medical staff is expected to conduct another fitness test in the next two days to determine his readiness for travel.
If cleared, Pant will join India A squad for the third four-day match against New Zealand A starting November 7 in Lincoln as preparation for the Test series.
As Pant owns 3,725 Test runs at 43.82, his potential absence could dent India's chances.
Team changes
Pant's selection is subject to fitness clearance
Despite his injury, Pant was selected for both the India A squad and the two-Test series against New Zealand. However, his selection was subject to fitness clearance.
After being ruled out of the first two matches between India A and New Zealand A, uncapped Kumar Kushagra was named as his replacement on October 12.
However, Kushagra didn't play with Dhruv Jurel, also the captain of the side, keeping wickets instead.
Player update
Bumrah set to play for India A in NZ
Jasprit Bumrah, who hasn't played since the Asian Games final in early October, has already left for New Zealand. He is expected to play the third four-day match for India A.
Last week, he was at the CoE going through a ready-for-play routine before flying out.
Prior to this, Bumrah had been training and bowling in Ahmedabad, where he is based.