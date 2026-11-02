Pant gets another chance to prove fitness for NZ Tests

Pant had suffered a side strain while playing the Irani Cup in early October. He has been at the CoE since October 23, where he has started batting and keeping.

The BCCI medical staff is expected to conduct another fitness test in the next two days to determine his readiness for travel.

If cleared, Pant will join India A squad for the third four-day match against New Zealand A starting November 7 in Lincoln as preparation for the Test series.

As Pant owns 3,725 Test runs at 43.82, his potential absence could dent India's chances.