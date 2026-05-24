These uncapped IPL 2026 stars can shine in international cricket

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a breeding ground for exceptional talent. Every year, it produces a new generation of players who leave their mark on the cricketing world. IPL 2026 has also seen some uncapped stars make a mark at the big stage. On this note, we look at five uncapped IPL 2026 stars who could become India's rising stars in the coming years.

#1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - Rajasthan Royals At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already being hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket. In his recent outing against Lucknow Super Giants, the Rajasthan Royals sensation became the first Indian to hammer 50 sixes in an IPL season (now 53). His IPL 2026 tally after 13 games reads 579 runs at an average of 44.54. Sooryavanshi also owns the best strike rate for any batter this season (236.33).

#2 Prabhsimran Singh - Punjab Kings Punjab Kings's wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh has also been on a roll in IPL 2026. The star opener finished the league stage of the competition with 510 runs at a strike rate exceeding 168. His average of 42.50 is also impressive (50s: 6). Having scored 549 runs last year, Prabhsimran became the first uncapped player in IPL history to score over 500 runs in two different seasons.

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#3 Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Kolkata Knight Riders In what has been a turbulent season for Kolkata Knight Riders, Angkrish Raghuvanshi was a pillar of consistency. Before getting ruled out of the tourney with an injury, he scored 422 runs in 13 matches at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 146.5. He anchored several crucial innings for his side, having crossed the 50-run mark five times. Unlike many young batters, Raghuvanshi has showcased the ability to play according to the situation rather than pure aggression.

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#4 Sakib Hussain - Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad's young pacer, Sakib Hussain, has made a name for himself this season. The right-arm pacer emerged as a solution for the team's death-bowling woes this season. His season started with a four-wicket haul against a strong RR line-up on debut. Sakib finished the league stage with 15 wickets from 10 games (ER: 9.07). The 21-year-old played a vital role in SRH's run to the playoffs.