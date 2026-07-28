Roberto Mancini has been re-appointed Italy head coach: Details here
What's the story
Former Italy manager Roberto Mancini has been re-appointed as the men's head coach. He replaces Gennaro Gattuso, who left the job in April after Italy failed to qualify for a third successive FIFA World Cup. Notably, Andrea Pirlo was set to take over the role but on Monday pulled out following controversy over his ties to a Russian betting company. Here are further details.
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'Mancini the best person to become head coach'
"I believed that the best person to become head coach was Roberto Mancini," said Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malago on Tuesday.
Twitter Post
Mancini!
Roberto Mancini is the new Head Coach of the Azzurri 🇮🇹💙#Azzurri #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/s4yNi6sUUQ— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) July 28, 2026
Mancini
Mancini won the Euro 2020 title with Italy
Mancini previously managed Italy from 2018 until 2023.
He won the Euro 2020 title, beating England in the final. He also led Italy to two third-place finishes at UEFA Nations League.
Mancini also led Italy to a world record 37-game unbeaten run, but failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
His side lost to North Macedonia in a play-off.
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A win percentage of 60.66 in Italy colors
Mancini managed Italy in 61 matches across all competitions. He won 37 games, besides drawing 15 and losing 9. He had a win percentage of 60.66.