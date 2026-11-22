MI 'underdogs' entering new season, says batting coach Robin Uthappa
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa believes Mumbai Indians (MI) will enter the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as underdogs. He said this is because they have failed to win a title for six consecutive seasons. The team has also seen a major revamp with a new captain and coaching staff. Uthappa, who was recently appointed as MI's batting coach, stressed the need to regain fans' trust during an interaction in the DP World ILT20.
Trust restoration
We feel like we're underdogs: Uthappa
Highlighting the upcoming season, Uthappa said, "As Mumbai Indians, we feel like we're underdogs. We really need to earn our straps back and earn the trust of the fans."
He also stressed the importance of clarity for players before a tournament starts.
The former cricketer said this is key in his coaching role with MI.
Coaching approach
Meeting players where they are
Uthappa described his new role as exciting and stressed that being accessible to players would be a major part of his coaching philosophy.
He said, "As coaches, we can serve them by ensuring that, as far as preparation is concerned, we give them everything they need to feel ready to perform."
The former cricketer also emphasized meeting players where they are and helping them elevate themselves to their desired level.
Unexpected role
Appointment as batting coach unexpected: Uthappa
Uthappa also revealed that his appointment as MI's batting coach was unexpected. He said, "It completely came from the left field. I didn't see it coming."
The former cricketer had hoped to get a call from the franchise at some point because he felt he could add a lot of value.
When the management reached out, he was interested in taking up the role.
Information
Joint-most IPL titles
MI are among the most successful IPL franchises with five titles, winning each of those under Rohit Sharma. However, they haven't won the league since 2020. They are also without a captain at the moment, with Hardik Pandya moving to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a trade.