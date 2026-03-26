Manchester City's Rodri hints at Real Madrid transfer: Details here

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has hinted at a possible transfer to Real Madrid. The 29-year-old Spanish international, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2019, will be out of contract next summer. Despite his strong ties with Atletico and having played 47 games for them, Rodri is open to the idea of joining their city rivals Real Madrid. Here's more.

Transfer thoughts 'You can't turn down the best clubs in the world' Speaking to the Spanish media, Rodri said, "There have been many players who've gone down that path," when asked about a possible move to Real Madrid. He added, "Not immediately, but over time. For me, you can't turn down the best clubs in the world." This statement shows his willingness to consider a transfer despite his past with Atletico.

Career highlights Rodri has won numerous trophies with Manchester City Since joining Manchester City, Rodri has won 12 trophies under Pep Guardiola's management. This includes four Premier League titles and one Champions League title. Recently, he won his 3rd Carabao Cup with City, who defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the final. Despite a tough injury in 2024 that kept him out for most of last season and part of the current one, he has made 18 appearances in the Premier League this season alone. Overall, he has 28 appearances across all competitions this season.

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Player reaction 'They'd talk to my agent' When asked about Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's reported admiration for him, Rodri said: "I don't know - they don't talk to me directly. They'd talk to my agent." This shows that while he is aware of the interest from one of the biggest clubs in football, he remains focused on his current contract with Manchester City.

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National duty Rodri has been called up for Spain's upcoming friendlies Rodri has been named in Luis de la Fuente's Spain squad for upcoming friendlies against Serbia and Egypt. He hopes to secure a spot in this summer's FIFA World Cup in the US, Mexico, and Canada. Having made 59 appearances for his country, Rodri has won the European Championships in 2024 and Nations League before that.