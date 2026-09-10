Rohit Sharma starts training for West Indies ODI series: Details 

Rohit, 39, has faced questions about his potential participation in the 2027 World Cup due to his age. However, he has silenced critics with strong performances.

On India's tour of England, there were speculations that the third ODI at Lord's would be his last international match for India.

But Rohit scored a blistering 138 in a chase of 388 runs during the series decider, shattering several records despite the defeat.