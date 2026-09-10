Rohit Sharma starts training for West Indies ODI series: Details
What's the story
Star Indian batter Rohit Sharma has begun his preparations for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. The three games are scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram (September 27), Guwahati (September 30), and New Chandigarh (October 3). The news was shared by 'Team Ro,' a media team dedicated to the batting icon's career, on their official Instagram account. Here are further details.
Performance review
Rohit shuts retirement speculations with ODI ton
Rohit, 39, has faced questions about his potential participation in the 2027 World Cup due to his age. However, he has silenced critics with strong performances.
On India's tour of England, there were speculations that the third ODI at Lord's would be his last international match for India.
But Rohit scored a blistering 138 in a chase of 388 runs during the series decider, shattering several records despite the defeat.
Defense
BCCI secretary defends Rohit
After a review meeting in Mumbai, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia defended Rohit against retirement rumors.
He pointed to the veteran batter's consistent performances and his recent 138-run innings against England as reasons why there should be no speculation about his future.
"He has been playing superbly in all the matches, so what more do you want? He scored 138 runs in the last match, so why is there any speculation? For now, I don't want to give any fodder to the speculators," said Saikia.
Value
Value beyond batting
The 2027 ODI World Cup will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Therefore, acclimatizing to pitches and conditions will be important.
And Rohit's value certainly extends beyond his batting. With Shubman Gill leading up to his first World Cup as captain, having a former skipper of this caliber by his side will be a boon.
Rohit knows the major tournament drill, having led India through their dream, yet painful, 2023 ODI World Cup run.
He also powered India to the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy titles.