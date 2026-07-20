Rohit Sharma reflects on his bond with Virat Kohli
What's the story
India opener Rohit Sharma has opened up about his special bond with Virat Kohli. The duo has been instrumental in India's success over the years and recently completed a major milestone by playing their 400th international match together. Despite India's loss to England in the third ODI at Lord's, Rohit took time to reflect on their partnership and understanding of each other.
Partnership insights
We played our entire career together: Rohit on Kohli
Rohit, who scored a brilliant 138 off 110 balls in the match, spoke about their long journey together.
He said, "We played our entire career together. So, you know, it was nice to have him in the middle."
The two have shared a lot of partnerships over the years and Rohit added that "it's always fun batting together."
Stand
Kohli, Rohit attain this massive partnership record
The Lord's ODI saw Kohli manage a 60-ball 74.
He shone with a pivotal stand alongside Rohit for the second wicket, adding 113 runs off 86 balls.
The two stalwarts added their 21st century-plus stand in ODIs.
It's now the 2nd-highest tally in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar - Sourav Ganguly (26).
Rohit and Kohli surpassed former Sri Lankan duo Tillakaratne Dilshan - Kumar Sangakkara (20).
Playing in England
I love playing in England, says Rohit
Rohit also expressed his love for playing in England due to the challenges it presents.
He said, "Yeah, look, I love playing in England. There's no doubt about it. The atmosphere, the ground, the pitches."
The Indian opener admitted that he enjoyed his time on the field but was disappointed with the team's performance.
Notably, Rohit now has eight ODI tons in England - the most by a visiting batter in a nation.
Team focus
We have to move on and get better: Rohit
Rohit stressed on the need for the team to improve as a unit after their failure to chase down the target.
He said, "We couldn't finish off the game and get the result in our favor. But yeah, we have to move on from this and try and see how we can get better."
The Indian opener emphasized that it's about collective effort from the group, not just individual performances.