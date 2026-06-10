Rohit Sharma resumes training: Here is what we know
What's the story
Rohit Sharma, the veteran opener of India's white-ball cricket team, returned to the nets in Mohali on Wednesday. His presence drew a lot of attention, even with star players like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal in attendance. The 39-year-old cricketer had been on a break due to fitness concerns but was given clearance to resume training earlier this week, as per PTI. Here's more.
Training details
Training under watchful eyes
Rohit's training session started with light shuttle runs and chats with strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux. He was accompanied by Ishan Kishan throughout the drills, completing around five sets without any visible discomfort. The real test came when he padded up for batting practice, alternating between fast bowlers' nets and spinners' enclosure under the watchful eyes of coaches and teammates.
Batting comeback
Search for timing and judgment
The initial signs of Rohit's batting were predictable for a player returning from a break. He looked scratchy, searching for timing and judgment rather than boundaries. However, as the session progressed, he left some deliveries and played tentative pushes with a few play-and-miss moments. Defensive prods toward the cover region began finding the middle of the bat as he gradually rediscovered his rhythm.
Aggression resurgence
Aggressive batting style makes a comeback
Rohit's aggressive batting style also made a comeback during the net session. As per PTI, he hit an Arshdeep Singh delivery over deep mid-wicket with a trademark flick and guided a wide yorker from Prince Yadav with a cheeky steer. However, there were still some imperfections as a few deliveries beat his outside edge. The progression through the session was visible by the time he shifted to spinners' nets where fluency improved considerably.
Batting consistency
Straight sixes against an off-break bowler
Despite being a veteran in international cricket for nearly two decades, Rohit's batting style has remained consistent. He hit a series of straight sixes against an off-break net bowler that looked almost effortless. These shots are the same ones that have defined his batting for nearly two decades now. The coming days will provide a clearer indication of where exactly he stands.
Numbers
Rohit's IPL 2026 performance and his ODI stats
Rohit played only 9 games for Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. He scored 283 runs at 35.37 with the help of two fifties. He struck at 157.22. Meanwhile, Rohit has been a stalwart in ODIs for India. In 282 matches, he owns 11,577 runs at 48.84. He has slammed 33 tons and 61 fifties. He has smoked 357 sixes in the format.