Rohit Sharma reportedly resisted ODI retirement before selectors' message
What's the story
Veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma's potential retirement has been the bone of contention of late. The speculations continued to snowball during India's tour of England earlier this year. According to a PTI report, Rohit was unhappy with the panel's decision but eventually agreed to retire. The selection committee was said to be looking at younger players like Yashasvi Jaiswal in the lead-up to next year's ODI World Cup in Africa.
Determination
Selector's message sparks speculation
Despite the selector's message, Rohit was determined to continue representing India at the international level. He had also been focusing on his fitness for this purpose.
However, reports suggested that he was upset with the panel's decision but eventually accepted it.
The news of his potential retirement from ODIs was rife, with many speculating that the third ODI against England at Lord's on July 19 would be his last appearance for India.
Clarification
BCCI secretary denies retirement rumors
Responding to the media uproar, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia denied reports of Rohit's retirement. He said the veteran batter will continue playing for India as long as he is part of the team's plan.
Under pressure, 39-year-old Rohit scored a record-breaking century in the third ODI against England at Lord's, earlier dubbed as his final international innings.
The innings temporarily silenced retirement talks and reaffirmed his commitment to international cricket.
Response
'Such noise has been there since my debut'
After the Lord's ODI, Rohit addressed the retirement speculation in a video released by BCCI.
He dismissed the rumors as "noise" and said his job was to play and represent his country.
He added that such noise has been there since his debut and will continue to be there.
However, what matters is his performance on the field and contributing to the team's success.
Strategy
Series-by-series assessment of Rohit's future
Now, the BCCI has reportedly asked its selectors to assess Rohit's future on a series-by-series basis as India gear up for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Despite reports of plans to move on from him, the BCCI leadership clarified that he remains part of the team's plans and will continue representing India as long as he is in their scheme of things.
According to Cricbuzz, Rohit's future will be discussed during a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.