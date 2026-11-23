Rohit had a tough time adjusting to the conditions in New Zealand, failing to make an impact in three out of his four innings.

He was dismissed for a six-ball duck by Kyle Jamieson at Eden Park and Matt Henry on the first ball of his innings at Mount Maunganui.

His only significant contribution came in Wellington, where he scored 23 off 28 balls.

In the final ODI of the series, Rohit was dismissed for seven off 13 balls.

This was the first ODI series, where Rohit averaged under 20 as an opener (minimum four innings).