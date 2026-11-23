Recalling Rohit Sharma's worst campaigns in an ODI series
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has had a disappointing outing in the recent ODI series against New Zealand. The right-handed batsman managed to score only 30 runs in four matches, with an average of just 7.50. This is his worst-ever performance as an opener in an ODI series, raising questions about his form and role ahead of the much-anticipated 2027 ODI World Cup. On this note, we look at Rohit's worst campaigns in an ODI series or tournaments (minimum four matches).
#3
7.5 vs New Zealand in 2026
Rohit had a tough time adjusting to the conditions in New Zealand, failing to make an impact in three out of his four innings.
He was dismissed for a six-ball duck by Kyle Jamieson at Eden Park and Matt Henry on the first ball of his innings at Mount Maunganui.
His only significant contribution came in Wellington, where he scored 23 off 28 balls.
In the final ODI of the series, Rohit was dismissed for seven off 13 balls.
This was the first ODI series, where Rohit averaged under 20 as an opener (minimum four innings).
#2
5 in Sri Lanka Tri-Series (2010)
Rohit was a middle-order batter in his initial days with Team India.
He had a quiet outing with the bat during the 2010 Sri Lanka Tri-Series (also involving New Zealand).
Rohit batted four times in the series, and his returns were 4, 0, 11, and 5.
His 20 runs in the series came at a paltry average of five.
#1
2.6 vs Sri Lanka in 2012
While Rohit became India's mainstay white-ball opener in 2013, he had a tough ODI run in 2012 while operating in the middle order.
He could only manage 13 runs across five innings in the away series against Sri Lanka.
As his scores in the series were 5, 0, 0, 4, and 4, many demanded his axe from the side.
Rohit finished the series with an average of 2.6.