Rohit Sharma reveals his goal for ODI World Cup 2027
What's the story
Senior Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has revealed his long-term goal of playing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. The ace opener said that his plan is to stay focused on the present, maintain fitness, and perform consistently in every tournament leading up to it. "What I want to manifest is that I keep myself capable enough until 2027," he told JioStar.
Focus
'Thinking about next October won't help me'
Rohit stressed the importance of staying in the moment and focusing on each task at hand.
"Thinking about next October right now is not going to help me play my game," he said.
Rohit further added that his journey has been step by step and he intends to continue that way by working hard on his batting, fitness, and supporting teammates.
Leadership
Rohit backs Gill, asks critics to give him time
Commenting on Shubman Gill's transition into captaincy, Rohit asked critics to give him time.
He praised Gill's clarity of thought on the field and said, "He has been captaining for about a year now, so it is unfair to judge him as a captain so early."
Rohit also stressed that he is still guiding the team even after stepping back from leadership duties.
Nostalgia
'Feeling of winning global trophy is unmatched'
Having won two ICC T20 World Cup honors in his career, Rohit said the feeling of winning a global trophy for India is unmatched.
"It'll be great to win the upcoming ODI World Cup; that's all I'll say," he said.
The senior India opener also recalled his first ICC title win as a 20-year-old in 2007 T20 World Cup and how special it was at that time.
Runs
Rohit hit 101 versus West Indies in 2nd ODI
Rohit struck a brilliant 101 in India's record chase of 406 in the 2nd ODI against West Indies on September 30 in Guwahati.
Rohit, who has aced the ODI format, completed a milestone of 12,000 runs with his 73rd of the contest.
With this, he became the third Indian batter and 7th overall to surpass 12,000 runs (now 12,028).
Meanwhile, he slammed his 35th hundred in ODIs. He also has another 62 fifties under his belt.