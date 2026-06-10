Joe Root to lead England in 2nd Test against NZ

Vaughan

Vaughan feels Stokes should not be sacked as captain

Stokes' involvement in the incident should not cost him his job as England Test captain, according to former skipper Michael Vaughan. Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph, "Yes, Ben Stokes broke a curfew. Yes, he made a mistake. But is that a sacking offence as England's Test captain? I don't think so." Vaughan also said, "The ECB has to be brave enough and strong enough to do what it thinks is right. If that is to sack him then fine, but I do not agree with that decision on this issue."