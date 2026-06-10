Joe Root to lead England in 2nd Test against NZ
What's the story
England's Test cricket captain Ben Stokes has been left out of the squad for the upcoming second Test against New Zealand. The decision comes after an incident at a London nightclub where he and fast bowler Gus Atkinson broke the team's midnight curfew. Both players were also present when a member of England's security staff was assaulted by Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa.
Captaincy change
Root appointed interim captain for 2nd Test
In light of Stokes's being left out, Joe Root has been appointed as the interim captain for the second Test against New Zealand. This marks a surprising return to leadership for Root, who captained England in a record 64 Tests between 2017 and 2022. He stepped down after a disappointing run of one win in 17 Tests, with Stokes succeeding him as captain.
Ongoing inquiry
ECB investigation into Stokes and Atkinson's conduct ongoing
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is still investigating the conduct of Stokes and Atkinson. An ECB statement said: "Given the ongoing investigation, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have not been made available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand." A separate investigation by The Cricket Regulator is also underway but may take weeks to conclude.
Resignation rumors
ECB denies reports of asking Stokes to resign
The ECB has denied any claims that it has asked Stokes to resign. The board is giving the 35-year-old time to consider his options. This incident comes as an unwanted distraction for the ECB after a disappointing 4-1 Ashes tour of Australia marred by off-field controversies. Despite his poor batting form, Stokes's all-round abilities are key to balancing the England XI.
Team composition
England squad for 2nd Test against New Zealand
The England squad for the second Test against New Zealand: Joe Root (Yorkshire, captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Shoaib Bashir (Derbyshire), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Jordan Cox (Essex), Ben Duckett(Nottinghamshire) Matthew Fisher(Surrey) Emilio Gay(Durham) James Rew(Somerset) Ollie Robinson(Sussex) Jamie Smith(Surrey) Josh Tongue(Nottinghamshire). The match is scheduled to start on June 17 at 3:30 pm IST.
Vaughan
Vaughan feels Stokes should not be sacked as captain
Stokes' involvement in the incident should not cost him his job as England Test captain, according to former skipper Michael Vaughan. Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph, "Yes, Ben Stokes broke a curfew. Yes, he made a mistake. But is that a sacking offence as England's Test captain? I don't think so." Vaughan also said, "The ECB has to be brave enough and strong enough to do what it thinks is right. If that is to sack him then fine, but I do not agree with that decision on this issue."