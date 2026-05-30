These RR batters boast multiple 50-plus scores in IPL playoffs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has created a storm in the IPL 2026 season. Albeit in a losing cause, the 15-year-old smashed an impressive 96 off just 47 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 at Mullanpur. This was his second successive 90-plus score as he made his bat talk in the Eliminator as well. On this note, we look at RR batters with multiple 50-plus scores in IPL playoffs.

#3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR were reduced to 9/2 in the aforementioned Qualifier 2 before Sooryavanshi made his presence felt alongside Ravindra Jadeja (45). Sooryavanshi missed out on a deserving hundred. He fell for 96 off 47 balls as GT later won the game. Before his heroics against the Titans, Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking knock of 97 off 29 balls in the IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). His efforts powered RR to a 47-run win.

#2 Dhruv Jurel Dhruv Jurel also owns multiple 50-plus scores for RR in IPL playoffs. He played a lone hand while batting at five in a chase of 176 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2. Jurel made a 35-ball 56*, though RR lost by 36 runs. The wicketkeeper-batter assisted Sooryavanshi in the aforementioned IPL 2026 Eliminator against SRH as well. Batting at three, Jurel was dismissed for 50 off 21 balls.

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