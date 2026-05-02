Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kartik Sharma floor MI with unbeaten fifties: Stats

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Saturday. The win was powered by unbeaten half-centuries from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and young gun Kartik Sharma. CSK chased down a target of 160 with ease, thanks to an unbeaten knock of 67 from Gaikwad and a maiden IPL half-century from Kartik.

Game strategy Gaikwad anchors the chase for CSK CSK's chase was steady from the start. Sanju Samson hit two boundaries before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, with Ryan Rickelton taking the catch. Gaikwad quickly settled in, ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking. A cameo from Urvil Patel, who scored 24 off 12 balls with two fours and as many sixes, gave CSK some momentum before he was dismissed by Ghazanfar. The two added 49 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Winning duo The match-winning partnership between Gaikwad and Kartik The match-winning partnership between Gaikwad and Kartik was a sight to behold. Their fluency never allowed MI's bowlers to build any pressure. By the halfway mark, CSK were well ahead of the required rate, making the chase a formality. They ensured CSK crossed the line with ease in the 18th over, leaving MI staring at an early exit from the competition. The unbeaten 98-run stand came off 75 balls.

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Gaikwad Gaikwad gets to 200 T20 sixes; slams 37th fifty Gaikwad brought up 200 sixes in T20 cricket. The opener attained the milestone with his second maximum of the contest. He scored an unbeaten 67 off 48 balls, slamming five fours and two sixes. According to ESPNcricinfo, Gaikwad took 160 games and 154 innings to complete 200 T20 sixes. Meanwhile, Gaikwad went past 500 fours in T20s (502). He owns 5,247 runs at 38.86. This was his 37th fifty in T20s (100s: 6).

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IPL Gaikwad registers his 22nd IPL fifty, including four against MI With this knock of 67*, Gaikwad now owns 2,747 runs from 80 IPL games at 39.81. He hit his 22nd IPL fifty (100s: 2). Notably, the CSK ace surpassed 250 IPL fours (253). He also has 103 sixes. Versus MI, Gaikwad hit his 4th IPL fifty. From 11 matches, he has scored 380 runs at 47.5. His strike rate is 149.6.