Ruturaj Gaikwad gets to 200 sixes in T20 cricket: Stats 

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has brought up 200 sixes in T20 cricket. The opener attained the milestone with his second maximum in the 2026 Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Over 100 of his sixes have come in the IPL. Here we look at his stats in the 20-over format.

Stats Over 5,000 runs in the format According to ESPNcricinfo, Gaikwad took 160 games and 154 innings to complete 200 T20 sixes. Overall, the star batter has scored over 5,190 runs in the format at an average of 38-plus and a strike rate of nearly 140. His record includes six centuries and 36 fifties with an unbeaten high score of 123.

IPL Over 100 sixes in the IPL Earlier in the ongoing season, Gaikwad became the fourth batter with 100-plus IPL sixes in CSK colors. Coming to Gaikwad's numbers in the league, he has raced past 2,700 runs from 80 matches at an impressive average of 38-plus (SR: 136-plus). His tally includes two centuries and 21 fifties. He has scored nearly 200 runs in IPL 2026 while averaging 25-plus.

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