Ryan Rickelton completes 4,000 T20 runs with 77* vs WI 

Quinton de Kock 's explosive century and Ryan Rickelton's blistering half-century propelled South Africa to a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the second T20I against the West Indies. The match took place at the Supersport Park in Centurion. Responding to WI's challenging total of 221/4, SA crossed the line in just 17.3 overs. While de Kock's 49-ball 115 headlined the chase, Rickelton also made a career-best 77*. This knock also took him past 4,000 T20 runs. Here are his stats.

Match highlights Rickelton added 162 runs with de Kock Rickelton arrived at number three following Aiden Markram's (15) early dismissal. The former joined forces with de Kock, and it was one-way traffic thereafter. The duo kept the required rate in check and took South Africa to 122/1 at the halfway mark. Rickelton and de Kock added an impressive 162 runs for the second wicket in just 71 balls before the latter departed. The former remained unbeaten on 77 as SA went 2-0 up in the series.

Information De Kock's partnership with Rickelton sets record As mentioned, Rickelton's knock included a 162-run partnership with de Kock, which is now the fourth-highest stand for South Africa in T20Is. This was also the joint-fourth-highest stand against WI in T20Is as the Proteas duo equaled Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli, who also added 162 runs earlier this month.

Stats Career-best T20I score for Rickelton Rickelton, who got to his fifty off 25 balls, scored a brilliant 77* off 36 balls, a knock laced with nine fours and three maximums. This was his career-best T20I score, which took him to 498 runs from 20 games at an average of 27.66, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally now includes three fifties and a strike rate of 141.47. 211 of his runs have come across eight games versus WI at 35.16 (SR: 142.56).

