Ryan ten Doeschate resigns as India's assistant coach: Report
What's the story
Ryan ten Doeschate, the assistant coach of the Indian men's cricket team, has resigned from his position after the white-ball series in England. According to Cricinfo, he informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his decision during their recent UK tour, where India lost both the T20 and ODI series. During his tenure as assistant coach, India won the 2025 Asia Cup and successfully defended their title at the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup.
Coaching career
Ten Doeschate's journey with Team India
Ten Doeschate, a former captain of the Netherlands, has been associated with the Indian cricket team since head coach Gautam Gambhir took over from Rahul Dravid after their 2024 T20 World Cup victory.
He was handpicked by Gambhir and played an instrumental role in India's coaching staff, taking on roles in both batting and fielding departments.
Franchise reunion
Ten Doeschate set to rejoin KKR as coach
Ten Doeschate is set to rejoin IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a coaching role.
He will be reuniting with Abhishek Nayar, with whom he had previously worked as assistant coaches in the India set-up and at KKR.
The former Netherlands captain has a long-standing association with KKR, having won two IPL titles (2012 and 2014) as a player.
Coaching history
Ten Doeschate's previous stint at KKR
Ten Doeschate returned to KKR as a fielding coach in 2022 and stayed with the franchise until 2024.
His tenure included winning one title under Gambhir's mentorship.
However, he left the role after Gambhir moved to the national team.
Despite India's struggles in Test cricket during his time as assistant coach, Ten Doeschate's contribution to white-ball formats has been significant.