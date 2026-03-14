Indian Wells: Decoding Elena Rybakina's H2H record against Aryna Sabalenka

Elena Rybakina reached the final of the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) after defeating Elina Svitolina in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4. The match lasted for one hour and 46 minutes. This is Rybakina's second Indian Wells final and her 12th consecutive victory over a Top-10 opponent since October last year. She will now face World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the title clash on Sunday. We decode the duo's H2H record.

Views 'We know each other's games very well': Rybakina on Sabalenka Rybakina had previously defeated Sabalenka in the finals of both the Australian Open earlier this year and Indian Wells in 2023. After the semi-final contest, Rybakina said she and Sabalenka know each other's games very well. "We know each other's games very well," Rybakina said after her semi-final match. "It's going to be a difficult match where we both are going to try to serve well."

Sabalenka It feels great! Sabalenka after beating Noskova Sabalenka eased past Czech Linda Noskova 6-3 6-4 in her semi-final clash. "It feels great," she said after her win in straight sets. Sabalenka is also keen to bring her best tennis into play on Sunday in the summit clash. "I've lost a couple of finals here, so I'll make sure that I'm more than ready on Sunday. I'll bring my best tennis and this is the year."

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H2H 8-7 win-loss record for Sabalenka over Rybakina The two players have faced each other 15 times on the WTA Tour in women's singles. Sabalenka owns an 8-7 win-loss record. They last met in the final of 2026 Australian Open where Rybakina claimed victory (6-4, 4-6, 6-4). Before that, Rybakina also beat Sabalenka in the final of WTA Finals 2025. She won the trophy after recording a scoreline worth 6-3, 7-6.

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