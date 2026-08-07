Namibia to host T20I tri-series involving South Africa and Zimbabwe
What's the story
Namibia is gearing up to host a T20I tri-series involving South Africa and Zimbabwe. The matches will take place at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The tournament kicks off on August 28 and concludes with the final on September 6. Following this, a three-match ODI series against South Africa will be held from September 9-13.
Future plans
A precursor to the Africa Cup in 2027
The upcoming tri-series will serve as a precursor to the Africa Cup in 2027, an event designed to give more African nations a platform to showcase their cricketing skills.
All profits generated from this tournament will be donated to the Africa Cricket Association, with the aim of promoting and developing cricket across the continent.
Acknowledgment
'We are grateful to Cricket South Africa and Zimbabwe Cricket'
Cricket Namibia's CEO Johan Muller expressed his gratitude toward Cricket South Africa and Zimbabwe Cricket for their commitment to this series.
"We are immensely grateful to Cricket South Africa and Zimbabwe Cricket for their commitment to this series, which reflects the strong partnership and shared vision to grow cricket across the African continent," he said, as per Cricbuzz.
Anticipation
Cricket South Africa CEO on upcoming tri-series
Cricket South Africa's CEO Pholetsi Moseki also spoke about the significance of this tri-series in building anticipation for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
He said, "We are excited to be part of this white-ball tour, which not only further demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the game in our neighboring countries, but also builds excitement ahead of next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which will be co-hosted by all three nations."