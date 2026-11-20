Ngidi, who has been out since injuring his hamstring in the first round of domestic matches this season, will play in the ODIs.

He joins an attack that includes Anrich Nortje, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Duan Jansen, and Nqobani Mokoena.

The batting lineup will be led by de Kock with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Tristan Stubbs also featuring prominently.