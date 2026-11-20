Keshav Maharaj to lead South Africa in ODIs against Bangladesh
What's the story
Keshav Maharaj will captain South Africa in the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh, starting next month. This comes as regular skipper Temba Bavuma recovers from a calf strain. Left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Senuran Muthusamy has been called up to the Test squad ahead of the 2nd encounter, which Aiden Markram will captain in Centurion. Here are further details.
Twitter Post
Update!
Squad Update - Second Dafabet Test against Bangladesh 🚨⁰⁰Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Dafabet Test against Bangladesh due to a right calf strain. Senuran Muthusamy has been named as his replacement. ⁰⁰Aiden Markram will captain the side in the second Test,… pic.twitter.com/zrXGRproat— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 20, 2026
Team composition
A look at the ODI squad
The ODI squad for the Bangladesh series features Maharaj as captain, along with players like Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock and Tony de Zorzi.
Other members include Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen and Nqobani Mokoena.
The team also sees the return of Lungi Ngidi from a hamstring injury sustained earlier this season.
Player returns
Ngidi returns from injury for ODI series
Ngidi, who has been out since injuring his hamstring in the first round of domestic matches this season, will play in the ODIs.
He joins an attack that includes Anrich Nortje, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Duan Jansen, and Nqobani Mokoena.
The batting lineup will be led by de Kock with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Tristan Stubbs also featuring prominently.
New addition
Qeshile included after strong domestic T20 performance
Sinethemba Qeshile, who has played only two ODIs against Pakistan in 2025, has been included in the squad.
He impressed with a strong domestic T20 performance for Titans, where he scored 277 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 197.85, as per Cricinfo.
This included the joint-fastest domestic T20 50 off just 14 balls.
Coach's remarks
Coach Conrad on Ngidi and Nortje's return
South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad expressed his happiness over Ngidi's return, saying, "It's great to have Lungi back."
He added that Ngidi has been completing the final stages of his rehab with the Test team and is eager to get going again.
Conrad also spoke about Nortje's return after a long absence from ODIs, calling it a good opportunity for him to build on the momentum gained since returning to the Test side.
T20I team
T20I squad for Bangladesh series announced
The T20I squad for the Bangladesh series will be captained by Bjorn Fortuin.
Other members of this experimental team include Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira and Jordan Hermann.
Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka (who has recovered from a hamstring injury), Nqobani Mokoena and Nqaba Peter are also part of this young side.
Squads
SA squads for BAN series
ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs.
T20I squad: Bjorn Fortuin (captain), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen.
Twitter Post
Squads!
Dafabet ODI & Emeris T20I Squad Announcement vs Bangladesh 🚨— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 20, 2026
The South Africa Men’s selection panel has today announced the squads for next month’s three-match Dafabet One-Day International (ODI) series and three-match Emeris T20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh.… pic.twitter.com/b3E6LEzua1