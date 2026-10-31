'It's win or lose': Ryan Rickelton on SA-AUS 3rd Test
What's the story
Ryan Rickelton, South Africa's wicketkeeper and one of the two centurions from Day 4, has said that the final day of the ongoing third and deciding Test against Australia will be a battle till the end. "It's win or lose, I guess. No draw tomorrow," he said following the end of play on Day 4. The match is crucial as it will decide not just the series but also the top position in the Test rankings and points on the World Test Championship table.
Series reflection
Rickelton reflects on the series' unpredictability
Rickelton reflected on the unexpected nature of this series, saying, "If you had to say that it's going down to the third Test, day five, with all three results on the cards or two results on the cards, yeah, I wouldn't have believed it."
He admitted that a draw could become a possibility as the pitch remains good for batting and has not deteriorated as much as expected.
Game dynamics
Pitch report from day 4
Rickelton noted that despite some turn from the rough, the pitch has remained good for batting.
He said, "It definitely felt like it was quite slow. And the ball obviously was soft as well so to beat the infield was quite hard."
This observation hints at a possible scenario where Australia could bat out the day without reaching their target.
Coach's perspective
Coach Franklin acknowledges pitch changes
James Franklin, Australia's assistant coach, acknowledged the expected changes in pitch conditions.
He said, "You'd expect that from any sort of pitch going to day four or day five, that a bit of air would go out of it and as the ball gets older and softer, balls won't carry through to keepers."
This statement indicates his awareness about how these factors could impact their team's performance on the final day.
Tactical shift
South Africa might adopt similar tactics, predicts Franklin
Franklin also speculated that South Africa might adopt similar tactics to break through Australia's defense.
He said, "As we go into tomorrow, I would imagine South Africa will go perhaps through periods of tactics where they try the short ball as well."
This prediction shows his understanding of how teams adapt their strategies based on changing conditions and performances.
Final push
Seize opportunities, says Rickelton
Rickelton expressed hope for a strong finish, saying, "It has to be enough."
He also emphasized the importance of seizing opportunities in cricket.
"There will be an opportunity for someone to do something special tomorrow," he said.
This statement shows his understanding of the game and its unpredictable nature, especially on days like these when everything is at stake.
Summary
How has the game panned out?
Australia had claimed a commanding 100-run lead over South Africa in the series-deciding Test match.
The hosts bowled Australia out for 429 runs on Day 3 after having scored 329 in the 1st innings at Newlands, Cape Town.
Centuries from Mulder and Rickelton powered SA's second innings to a total of 387 runs.
With this, South Africa have set Australia a daunting target of 288 runs.