Cape Town Test: Hosts South Africa set Australia 288-run target
What's the story
South Africa have set Australia a daunting target of 288 runs in the ongoing Cape Town Test. The challenge comes after stellar centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder on Day 4. Their partnership for the sixth wicket was instrumental in South Africa's strong batting performance, as they added a massive 154 runs together before a run-out ended their stand after 318 balls.
Bowling battle
Rickelton negated Lyon's turn by using his crease
Despite the challenging conditions, with a pitch that turned sharply, Rickelton and Mulder stood their ground against Australia's bowling attack.
The duo faced off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who was effective on rough patches outside the off-stump.
However, Rickelton cleverly negated Lyon's turn by using his crease and stride effectively.
Mitchell Starc also tested Breetzke with short balls early on in the innings.
Spin strategy
The 1st session saw just 62 runs scored
With Lyon being effective, Australia employed a spin-heavy strategy with Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, and Marnus Labuschagne all bowling.
However, Rickelton and Mulder countered this by going into defensive mode.
The first session of the day saw just 62 runs scored in 28 overs as they tackled Australia's best form of attack before the second new ball was introduced.
Milestone moments
A painstaking but potentially match-defining stand
In the second session, Mulder reached his half-century while Rickelton celebrated his century.
However, their partnership was cut short when Rickelton was run-out for 101 after a painstaking but potentially match-defining stand.
Despite losing two wickets in quick succession, Mulder continued to play cautiously as South Africa's grip on the game remained strong with a lead of 287 runs at one point.
Final push
Mulder reached his century with Kagiso Rabada for company
Mulder reached his century with Kagiso Rabada for company.
He then hit a six off Cummins and slog-swept another off Lyon in quick succession.
On 115, he was finally caught in the deep, having firmly put South Africa in prime position with a lead of 287 runs.
This sets up an exciting final day that could still go anywhere, capping off a series full of twists and turns.