These South African batters boast multiple T20I centuries

Quinton de Kock scored a blistering knock of 115 runs off just 49 balls in the second T20I against West Indies at Centurion's SuperSport Park. His innings helped South Africa chase down a target of 222 runs, their second-highest successful run chase in T20Is. The victory also secured the three-match series for the Proteas. This was de Kock's second ton in the format. On this note, we list down the SA batters with multiple T20I hundreds.cor

#1 Quinton de Kock - 2 centuries De Kock is the latest entrant on this list as he smashed 10 sixes and six fours en route to his 49-ball 115 in the aforementioned game. Only Richard Levi has scored more sixes in a T20I innings for South Africa (13 against New Zealand in 2012). Meanwhile, de Kock's maiden T20I ton also came against WI in Centurion (2023). It was a 56-ball 100 (9 fours, 8 sixes) as SA recorded the highest successful chase in T20Is (259).

#2 David Miller - 2 centuries David Miller was the first SA batter with multiple T20I hundreds. In the 2017 Potchefstroom affair against Bangladesh, the southpaw recorded the then-fastest T20I hundred, off 35 balls. His 36-ball 101* (7 fours, 9 sixes) meant SA posted 224/4 and later won by 83 runs. Miller's second hundred came in the 2022 Guwahati T20I against India, where SA fell just 16 runs short while chasing 238. Miller smashed an unbeaten 106 off 47 deliveries (8 fours, 7 sixes).

