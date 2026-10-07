Temba Bavuma looks forward to an intense showdown with Australia
What's the story
South Africa's cricket captain Temba Bavuma is looking forward to an intense showdown with Australia in their upcoming Test series. The two teams will face off in Durban on October 9, and this will be South Africa's home series since winning the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title against Australia in 2025. "When you play against Australia, you don't just play against those individuals; you play against what it means to be Australian," Bavuma told Cricinfo ahead of the match.
Rivalry insight
Rivalry brings out the best
Bavuma stressed on the competitive nature of the rivalry, saying it brings out the best in both teams.
He said, "We have a strong desire to get the better of them. We give them a lot of respect, but we also take confidence in that we've been able to get the better of them."
This sentiment comes after South Africa's historic WTC final win where they came back from a 74-run first-innings deficit.
Team strategy
Reinforcing the pace attack
Ahead of the Australia series, South Africa has bolstered its pace attack with Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee returning to Test cricket after long absences.
They will join Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen in the squad.
Bavuma said this move is part of their strategy to re-establish themselves as a nation known for its fast bowlers.
"Countries or players must know when they come into South Africa, they're going to deal with fast bowling," he added.
Upcoming challenges
Preparing for a big season
Bavuma also hinted at the importance of the upcoming season for South Africa, as they prepare to take on Australia, England, and other major challenges before the 2027 ODI World Cup on home soil.
He said, "Every season always feels like a big season, and maybe this one feels a little bit more."
Despite Australia's change in approach over the years, Bavuma acknowledged their continued strength as an opponent.
Future aspirations
A golden run for South Africa
Looking ahead, Bavuma is hopeful for a period of sustained success for South Africa across formats.
He said, "To win everything. To find ourselves in the WTC final, to find ourselves in the 50-over final, then who knows? The way we've performed, it shows that anything is possible."
This optimism comes as his team prepares for their first Test against Australia in Durban from October 9.