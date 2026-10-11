Durban Test: Australia take 139-run lead against South Africa
What's the story
Australia's Pat Cummins and his bowling unit dominated Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa in Durban. The visitors bowled out the hosts for 284 runs, taking a healthy lead of 139 runs by stumps. This was after Australia's first innings score of 390, led by Matt Renshaw's brilliant 190 and Cummins's own contribution of 43 runs. Here are further details.
Bowling brilliance
Cummins, Starc dent SA early on
South Africa resumed Day 3 on a score of 27/1.
Mitchell Starc, despite being hit for three fours by David Bedingham, got Aiden Markram out in his next over.
Cummins then dismissed Bedingham with an extra bounce delivery that nicked to Steve Smith at first slip.
This was after Temba Bavuma's dismissal by Smith himself, who took a brilliant catch off Nathan Lyon's bowling while attempting a reverse sweep.
Slip magic
Cummins strikes again
Cummins struck again, dismissing Wiaan Mulder in a bizarre manner.
The batter misjudged a short ball which lobbed off his bat to Cooper Connolly at square leg.
He then bounced out Tristan Stubbs with Josh Hazlewood taking the catch at deep square leg.
Smith took another brilliant catch off Lyon's bowling, this time to dismiss Kyle Verreynne who was attempting a reverse sweep.
Endgame
Australia wrap up the innings
Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer put up a stubborn 52-run stand for the ninth wicket, delaying Australia's victory march.
However, Starc ended Maharaj's resistance with a drive away from his body that was chipped straight to Cummins at mid-off.
Anrich Nortje and Harmer then put up a final-wicket stand, but Webster ended it by dismissing Nortje.
This gave Australia a lead of 106 runs in the first innings.
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Australia are 33/0 at stumps
In their 2nd innings, the Aussies are 33/0 at stumps on Day 3. Nic Maddinson has scored 17* runs off 19 balls. Travis Head is unbeaten on 10 off 15 balls.
Cummins
Cummins completes 50 Test wickets versus South Africa
Cummins completed 50 Test wickets against South Africa.
Cummins ended with figures worth 3/54 from 15 overs.
As per Cricinfo, Cummins became the ninth Aussie bowler with a half-century of Test wickets versus SA.
Across nine matches in this regard, Cummins has clocked an excellent average of 18.29. This includes four five-wicket hauls.
In six matches on South African soil, Cummins has bagged 32 scalps (5W: 2).
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Summary of the Aussie bowlers
Starc bagged 2/53 from 17 overs whereas Hazlewood managed 2/54 from 16 overs. Lyon bowled 22 overs and claimed 2/58. Beau Webster was the only other wicket-taker (1/23) besides Cummins.