Durban Test: Australia take 139-run lead against South Africa

South Africa resumed Day 3 on a score of 27/1.

Mitchell Starc, despite being hit for three fours by David Bedingham, got Aiden Markram out in his next over.

Cummins then dismissed Bedingham with an extra bounce delivery that nicked to Steve Smith at first slip.

This was after Temba Bavuma's dismissal by Smith himself, who took a brilliant catch off Nathan Lyon's bowling while attempting a reverse sweep.