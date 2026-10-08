Records Steve Smith could set during SA vs AUS Tests

Smith owns 10,920 runs from 125 matches (233 innings) at 56. He has hammered 37 tons and 45 fifties.

He is in line to become the 3rd Australian batter to enter 11,000-run club in Tests after Ricky Ponting (13,378) and Allan Border (11,734).

Overall, Smith could become just the 12th batter to score 11,000 runs in Tests.