Records Steve Smith could set during SA vs AUS Tests
What's the story
South Africa host Australia for a three-match Test series, starting on October 9 at Kingsmead, Durban. All eyes will be on Australian batting ace Steve Smith. Smith remains a vital cog for Australia and he will want to make things count against the current ICC World Test Championship winners. Smith could set several records during the SA vs AUS Test series. Here's more.
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1,000 Test runs against South Africa
In 13 matches against the Proteas (23 innings), Smith has scored 933 runs at 44.42. He has hit 2 tons and five fifties, as per Cricinfo. Smith is 67 shy of the 1,000-run milestone. He could become the 12th Australian batter to enter the 1,000-run club.
11,000 runs
Smith is closing in on 11,000 Test runs
Smith owns 10,920 runs from 125 matches (233 innings) at 56. He has hammered 37 tons and 45 fifties.
He is in line to become the 3rd Australian batter to enter 11,000-run club in Tests after Ricky Ponting (13,378) and Allan Border (11,734).
Overall, Smith could become just the 12th batter to score 11,000 runs in Tests.
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Smith set to surpass Steve Waugh
Smith (10,920) needs 8 runs to become the third-highest run-scorer for Australia by surpassing former legend Steve Waugh, who scored 10,927 runs at 51.06 from 168 matches.
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5,000 runs in away matches for Smith
Notably, Smith is also closing in on 5,000 away runs (home of opposition). He has scored an impressive 4,954 runs at 54.43 (100s: 17, 50s: 20) from 55 matches (100 innings).
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16,000 runs in First-Class cricket
Another milestone well within Smith's radar is 16,000 runs in First-Class cricket. From 190 First-Class games (330 innings), Smith has amassed 15,776 runs at 54.21. He is 224 runs shy of the 16,000-run mark. Smith has 54 tons and 68 FC fifties.