South Africa vs Bangladesh, Johannesburg Test: Match preview and stats
What's the story
South Africa will take on Bangladesh in the 1st Test of the two-match series at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The match is crucial for both teams, with South Africa looking to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings and Bangladesh hoping to revive their fortunes after a string of disappointing performances. Ahead of a cracking contest, we present the match preview and stats.
WTC standings
South Africa eye WTC points
South Africa are currently in a strong position on the WTC points table. South Africa's PCT is 71.43 as they occupy 2nd place at the moment behind New Zealand.
A positive result in this series would ease their path as they prepare to face England at home and Sri Lanka away.
Captain Temba Bavuma has emphasized the importance of not taking this series lightly, especially considering their Bangladesh tour in 2024.
Team performance
Can Bangladesh revive their fortunes?
Bangladesh have had a mixed bag of results lately. They drew a series in the West Indies, won one in Pakistan, and stunned Australia in Darwin last August.
However, they haven't won since then and failed to finish off a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.
Their batting will be tested on South Africa's lively pitches.
Najmul Hossain Shanto's men will hope to fight and show some some character.
Team updates
Changes in South Africa's XI; Bangladesh ponder on their XI
South Africa have made two changes to the side that beat Australia at Newlands.
Zubayr Hamza comes in at No. 3 in place of Tony de Zorzi, while seamer Dane Paterson replaces Corbin Bosch as the fourth quick.
Simon Harmer continues as the specialist spinner ahead of Keshav Maharaj.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh will have to choose between an extra batter or an extra spinner for their playing XI.
Pitch conditions
SA vs BAN, The Wanderers pitch report
The Wanderers has hosted 14 First-Class matches since its last Test in March 2023.
Seamers have dominated these matches, taking 76.5% of the wickets, as per Cricinfo.
Although the venue has offered some turn in recent years, Bavuma described the Test surface as a "traditional Wanderers wicket."
He expects it to offer something for seamers upfront but behave slightly differently later on.
XIs
SA playing XI and BAN probable XI
SA playing XI: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.
BAN probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.
H2H
Bangladesh searching for their maiden win over Proteas
As per Cricinfo, South Africa and Bangladesh have faced each other in 16 Test matches, with the former firmly dominating the head-to-head record.
SA have won 14 of these games, with two matches ending in a draw.
Nine of their wins have been by innings margins.
Hence, the Tigers are chasing their maiden Test win over the Proteas side.
The last Test series between these two sides saw the Tigers suffer a 0-2 defeat at home in October 2024.
Numbers
Player focus: Here are the stats
Bavuma owns 4,028 runs in Tests from 69 matches (119 innings) at 38.36 (100s: 5, 50s: 26).
In 53 games, Aiden Markram owns 3,394 runs from 97 innings. He averages 35.72 (100s: 8, 50s: 15).
Wiaan Mulder is closing in on 1,500 runs. He has scored 1,440 runs at 36 (100s: 4, 50s: 1).
Kagiso Rabada has claimed 350 scalps at 22.11. He has 16 four-fers and 17 five-wicket hauls.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has 235 scalps at 31.94. He has nine four-fers and 15 fifers.
Poll