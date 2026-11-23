Marco Jansen started the proceedings by dismissing Tanzid Hasan Tamim in the second over.

Despite Mahfijul Islam's early boundaries off Kagiso Rabada, he was eventually dismissed by Anrich Nortje. Islam earlier shared a 34-run stand with Mominul Haque.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was also sent back to the pavilion by Nortje just two balls later.

Haque, who showed promise, fell to Wiaan Mulder before Bangladesh were at 85/6 at tea. Jansen and Rabada cleaned up the tail in the final session.