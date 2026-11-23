2nd Test: South Africa bowl out Bangladesh for 91
What's the story
South Africa put on a dominant show against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the second and final Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. After rain delayed the start of play by over three hours, South Africa chose to bowl first. Bangladesh's innings was wrapped up for just 91 in 33.3 overs, with all five South African bowlers claiming at least one wicket each.
Bowling brilliance
Bangladesh falter after early wickets
Marco Jansen started the proceedings by dismissing Tanzid Hasan Tamim in the second over.
Despite Mahfijul Islam's early boundaries off Kagiso Rabada, he was eventually dismissed by Anrich Nortje. Islam earlier shared a 34-run stand with Mominul Haque.
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was also sent back to the pavilion by Nortje just two balls later.
Haque, who showed promise, fell to Wiaan Mulder before Bangladesh were at 85/6 at tea. Jansen and Rabada cleaned up the tail in the final session.
Bowling dominance
SA's pacers dominate
South Africa's quartet of Rabada, Jansen, Nortje, and Mulder were relentless. They hit the right areas and exposed Bangladesh's batting order.
Jansen led the show with 3/17 in 10.3 overs, including 4 maidens. Rabada also took three wickets for 23 runs in 9 overs, including 4 maidens.
Nortje also shone with returns of 6-3-10-2.
Achievement
Most Test wickets in Centurion
With his first strike of the day, Rabada unlocked a special achievement in Tests. He is now the highest wicket-taker at SuperSport Park, breaking a tie with Dale Steyn (59).
Rabada now has 62 wickets from just 10 Tests at 17.46 on this ground. The tally includes 4 five-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets.
Overall, Rabada has 361 wickets from 77 Tests at 21.83.
Batting performance
South Africa's reply on Day 1
South Africa started their innings aggressively, with openers Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman hitting boundaries in the first seven overs.
However, Markram was the first South African batter to depart after edging behind to Ebadot Hossain in the ninth over.
Ackerman finished Day 1 unbeaten on 46 off just 53 balls as South Africa ended at 88/1 at stumps.