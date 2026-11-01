Taskin prepares for flatter pitch conditions ahead of SA ODIs
What's the story
Bangladesh's pacer, Taskin Ahmed, has said that the team is gearing up for flatter wickets in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. The prediction comes as summer approaches. "Normally South Africa means seam and movement, but now summer is coming, so some pitches may be flatter or gripping a bit," he said to reporters.
Training insights
Pitch behavior in the nets
Bangladesh kicked off their training at Buffalo Park in East London for the series opener on December 1.
Taskin revealed that the behavior of wickets in the nets took them by surprise.
"In the nets today, the ball was gripping a bit more, everyone's cutters were holding a lot," he said, adding that the actual match surface may behave differently.
Strategy
Adapting to pitch conditions
Taskin stressed on the importance of adapting to pitch conditions.
"It may not be like that on the actual surface. If it is slow, we will bowl accordingly, whatever the pitch demands," he said.
He also pointed out that a gripping surface would be ideal for Mustafizur Rahman, whose variations and slower balls are deadly when the ball holds its line off the pitch.
Match significance
Importance of the 1st match
Taskin stressed on the importance of the first match in every series.
"The first match of every series is very important. If we can start with a good win, then since this is a team game, individual performance matters, but without a team result there is no point," he said.
He also expressed optimism about their ODI bowling lineup's performance in this series.
Team challenges
Addressing dropped catches and batting issues
Taskin acknowledged the team's catching issues, which cost them in the Test series.
"Dropped catches are never pleasant, whether off my bowling or anyone else's. But I hope these mistakes won't happen," he said.
He also spoke about their batting woes, with Bangladesh failing to score over 250 runs in their last five ODIs.
"We are working on it (our batting). We have seen that in quite a few recent matches we have collapsed under pressure," he added.