Women's T20 WC: SA beat Bangladesh, keep semi-final hopes alive
What's the story
In a nail-biting finish at Lord's, South Africa defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in their final group match of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The win puts pressure on India in the race for semi-final qualification. India need to beat Australia or else they will be be eliminated. South Africa chased down a target of 118 runs with just four balls to spare, thanks to Annerie Dercksen's 45-run knock and Chloe Tryon's single on the second ball of the final over. Bangladesh had earlier scored 117/5 in 20 overs.
SA-W
South Africa win third game on the bounce
South Africa's win over Bangladesh keeps their semi-final hopes alive, where they will likely face England. This comes after a stellar performance in their previous two matches against India and Netherlands. However, the team's batting performance against Bangladesh was less than convincing. If SA-W reach the semis, they will want to improve on the same given England are on an unbeaten run.
Match highlights
A look at the match highlights
Captain Laura Wolvaardt was dismissed on the first ball of the chase by Marufa Aktar's inswinger. South Africa also lost Dane van Niekerk early in the innings. However, Dercksen's innings kept them in the game. Marizanne Kapp was run out for 16 runs while Nadine de Klerk was caught at deep mid-wicket with five runs still needed. Tryon then hit a four to tie the scores, and took a single on the next ball to secure victory with four balls remaining.
Match analysis
Bangladesh post below-par total
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana opted to bat first after winning the toss, hoping to put scoreboard pressure on South Africa. Despite a careful 42 by Sobhana Mostary and late flurry from Sultana, Bangladesh managed only 117-5. South Africa's bowlers were disciplined with Nonkululeko Mlaba leading the way with 2/22 while Kapp (1/9), Shabnim Ismail and Nadine de Klerk chipped in with a wicket each.
Information
Kapp puts in a shift with ball, completes 100 wickets
Kapp bowled four overs and conceded just nine runs besides claiming one wicket. She went on to complete 100 wickets in the WT20I format. In 125 games (111 innings), Kapp has amassed 100 scalps at 20.56. She became the 2nd SA-W bowler to claim 100-plus scalps after Ismail (129).