South Africa overcame Bangladesh (Image Source: X/@ProteasWomenCSA)

Women's T20 WC: SA beat Bangladesh, keep semi-final hopes alive

By Rajdeep Saha 06:48 pm Jun 28, 202606:48 pm

What's the story

In a nail-biting finish at Lord's, South Africa defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in their final group match of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The win puts pressure on India in the race for semi-final qualification. India need to beat Australia or else they will be be eliminated. South Africa chased down a target of 118 runs with just four balls to spare, thanks to Annerie Dercksen's 45-run knock and Chloe Tryon's single on the second ball of the final over. Bangladesh had earlier scored 117/5 in 20 overs.