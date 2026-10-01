SA20 2027 auction: Faf du Plessis and Kieron Pollard reunite

MI Cape Town chose to sign Shimron Hetmyer as their finisher instead of Pollard.

They paid R 1.5 million for Shimron Hetmyer, who has been a part of all MI franchises around the world.

The team also re-signed New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult for R 1.5 million, known for his powerplay prowess in various T20 leagues globally.