SA20 2027 auction: Faf du Plessis and Kieron Pollard reunite
What's the story
The South African T20 league (SA20) held its mini-auction for the 2027 season on Wednesday. Joburg Super Kings (JSK) made a major move by signing Kieron Pollard for R 1.5 million. This was after they had released Faf du Plessis ahead of the auction but managed to get him back for R 2.7 million, beating MI Cape Town in the process.
Strategic signings
MI Cape Town go for Hetmyer and Boult
MI Cape Town chose to sign Shimron Hetmyer as their finisher instead of Pollard.
They paid R 1.5 million for Shimron Hetmyer, who has been a part of all MI franchises around the world.
The team also re-signed New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult for R 1.5 million, known for his powerplay prowess in various T20 leagues globally.
Record bid
Jason Rowles is the biggest buy of the mini-auction
The mini-auction's biggest buy was 18-year-old all-rounder Jason Rowles, who attracted a bid of R 2.9 million. JSK won his services after a fierce bidding war with MICT.
A left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner, Rowles has shown immense potential in South African cricket.
He was the leading run-scorer for South Africa at this year's Under-19 World Cup with 280 runs in five innings at an average of 70 and strike rate of 112.
SA20 commissioner comments
Graeme Smith on Rowles's buy
SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith praised Rowles's performance at the auction.
He said, "Seeing an 18-year-old spark the biggest bidding battle of the day tells you how much the franchises believe in the next generation."
Pollard, who is just one run away from becoming the second batter after Jos Buttler to score 15,000 T20 runs, will add more power to JSK's middle order.
Additional acquisitions
Other key picks in the auction
All-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who attracted interest from both JSK and MICT, eventually went to MICT for R 2.6 million.
South Africa-born USA wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous, Zimbabwe's tall quick Blessing Muzarabani, and local all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem were also picked by JSK at the auction.
Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape strengthened their seam attack with powerplay specialist Craig Overton and left-arm quick Nandre Burger.
Tactical moves
Capitals fill their remaining slots with big names
Pretoria Capitals signed Rassie van der Dussen for R 500,000 after he went unsold in the marquee set.
Temba Bavuma was the last pick in the auction, going to Capitals for R 200,000.
The West Indian duo of Keemo Paul and Ackeem Auguste were also acquired by Capitals.
Both Paarl Royals and Durban's Super Giants did not participate in the auction as they had already filled their squads prior to it.