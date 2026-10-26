Pollard pulls out of SA20 after becoming MI's head coach
What's the story
West Indies cricket star Kieron Pollard has opted out of the upcoming SA20 tournament. The decision was confirmed by Joburg Super Kings (JSK), who had acquired Pollard at the recent SA20 auction. With this move, JSK are now free to sign a replacement for him from outside the auction pool. Here are further details.
Coaching position
Pollard's connection with Mumbai Indians
Pollard was recently appointed as the head coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) for IPL 2027.
The same owners also have a team in SA20, MI Cape Town (MI CT).
This development makes it unlikely that Pollard would have played against an MI franchise.
He had previously represented MI CT in the SA20 during the 2024 and 2025-26 seasons, scoring 207 runs at a strike rate of 171.07 across 12 matches.
Franchise history
Pollard's extensive ties with MI
Pollard's connection with MI goes beyond just playing.
He also coaches MI London, another team owned by the same group, in the men's Hundred competition.
The West Indies star has also played for MI New York in Major League Cricket (2023-26) and MI Emirates in ILT20 (2023 to 2025-26), apart from his stint with MI CT.
JSK had paid Rand 1.5 million (US$90,272 approx.) to acquire Pollard at the auction earlier this month.
Ongoing career
Last CPL appearance for Pollard
Despite his new role as MI's head coach, Pollard remains an active player in franchise leagues across the globe.
He last played for Trinbago Knight Riders at CPL 2026 in August-September.
The fifth season of SA20 is set to take place from January 17 to February 21, 2027.
Meanwhile, Po currently the second-highest run-scorer in T20s, just one run shy of 15,000. In a career spanning two decades, he has racked up 14,999 runs from 754 T20s at 31.71 with a strike rate of nearly 151 (2 centuries and 71 fifties).