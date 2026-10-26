Pollard pulls out of SA20 after becoming MI's head coach

Pollard was recently appointed as the head coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) for IPL 2027.

The same owners also have a team in SA20, MI Cape Town (MI CT).

This development makes it unlikely that Pollard would have played against an MI franchise.

He had previously represented MI CT in the SA20 during the 2024 and 2025-26 seasons, scoring 207 runs at a strike rate of 171.07 across 12 matches.